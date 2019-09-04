|
BLOOMFIELD Noel Alfred Late of Grenfell formerly of Quandialla. Passed away on Sunday 1 September 2019 at the Grenfell MPS.
Beloved brother and brother in law of Bill (dec), Pat (dec), Joan & Ted Smith.
Loving uncle of Loretta, John (dec), Robyn, Alan and Peter.
Aged 89 years
Rest in Peace
A funeral service to celebrate Noel's life will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Grenfell commencing at 1pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery for interment. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in Grenfell Record on Sept. 4, 2019