Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel BLOOMFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Alfred BLOOMFIELD

Noel Alfred BLOOMFIELD Notice
BLOOMFIELD Noel Alfred Late of Grenfell formerly of Quandialla. Passed away on Sunday 1 September 2019 at the Grenfell MPS.

Beloved brother and brother in law of Bill (dec), Pat (dec), Joan & Ted Smith.

Loving uncle of Loretta, John (dec), Robyn, Alan and Peter.

Aged 89 years

Rest in Peace

A funeral service to celebrate Noel's life will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Grenfell commencing at 1pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery for interment. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in Grenfell Record on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.