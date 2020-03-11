Home
Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Grenfell Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville William WOOD

Neville William WOOD Notice
WOOD Neville William Late of Grenfell

Loving husband to Barbra. Father of Tracey & Allan, Jason 'Herb', & Kelly. Grandfather of Joshua & Sarah, Ashlee & Asher and Bridgett. Great Grandfather of Ryder and Harper. Greatly loved and missed by his extended family and friends.

Aged 79 years

Rest in Peace

A Catholic Graveside service to celebrate Neville's life will be held on Thursday 12 March 2020, at the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Health Service.



logo
Published in Grenfell Record on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -