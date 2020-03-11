|
WOOD Neville William Late of Grenfell
Loving husband to Barbra. Father of Tracey & Allan, Jason 'Herb', & Kelly. Grandfather of Joshua & Sarah, Ashlee & Asher and Bridgett. Great Grandfather of Ryder and Harper. Greatly loved and missed by his extended family and friends.
Aged 79 years
Rest in Peace
A Catholic Graveside service to celebrate Neville's life will be held on Thursday 12 March 2020, at the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Health Service.
Published in Grenfell Record on Mar. 11, 2020