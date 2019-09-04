|
Marion Imelda Ewers Late of Wood St Grenfell. Passed away peacefully at 2:04 am on Saturday 31 August 2019. Loving wife of John (deceased). Mother and Mother-in-Law of Paul, Greg and Gail, Maria and Dominic, Philip and Jan, Joey and Grandmother of Jessica, Shelly, Bronwyn, Stephanie, Gerard and Samantha; Great Grandmother of Marina, Raydon, Annie, Vinni, Declan, Scarlett, Beau, Marion, Sonny and baby Justin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Grenfell on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the Mass, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery for interment. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. We'd like to sincerely thank everyone for their caring thoughts, prayers and sympathy conveyed to our family at this time. " Gentle Woman, quiet light Morning star, so strong and bright Gentle Mother, peaceful dove Taught us wisdom, taught us love!" 02 6382 5998 www.penrosefunerals.com.au
