MURRAY Beryl Ann Formerly of Grenfell.
Passed away peacefully on 27th July 2019 at IRT Tarrawanna.
Aged 84 years.
Much loved aunt of Jodie and Paul. Beryl will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral service at the
Uniting Church Grenfell on Friday
5 August 2019 commencing at 11am.
Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery for interment.
The family have requested you please wear light bright colours to celebrate Beryl's life.
In lieu of flowers, Jodie and Paul request that donations be made to Grenfell MPS Auxiliary or Stroke Foundation.
Published in Grenfell Record on July 31, 2019