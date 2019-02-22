|
|
|
SHAW NEE ABBOTT Hazel Irene Passed away on 18 February 2019.
Late of Grenfell.
Loving wife of Bob Shaw (dec) and
Dick Loader (dec).
Cherished mother and mother in law of Richard and Norma Jean (dec), Joy (dec) and
Julie and John.
Loved Nan Hazel of her grandchildren Keryl and Matthew, Mark and Sarah, Dustyn, Jonathan and Rebecca and her great grandchildren Madison, Jack, Ray, Ali, Breannan, Brodie, Marley, Mack, Beau, Hamish and Jaxon.
Aged 94 years.
Rest in Peace
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service to celebrate Hazel's life which will commence at 10am on Tuesday 26 February 2019 at the
Holy Trinity Anglican Church Grenfell.
Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Grenfell Monumental Cemetery.
A guard of Honour will be formed at the end of Hazel's service, any Grenfell Bowling Club members are welcome to wear their uniform and form part of the guard of honour.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Grenfell MPS - Auxiliary.
Published in Grenfell Record on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More