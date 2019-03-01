|
REEVES Ellen Myrl Passed away 26 February 2019.
Loving wife of Trevor (dec). Cherished mother and mother in law of Robert and Lynell Reeves, Mary Reeves (dec), Karen and Jeffrey Hancock, Bruce and Robyn Reeves, Danny and Donna Reeves, Susan and Grant Fisher and Leanne and Peter Young. Treasured nan and nanny farm to her 14 grandchildren and old nan to her 11 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of Leila (dec), Margaret, Athol and Lauris.
Aged 91 years.
Rest in Peace
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Myrl's life which will be held on
Saturday 2 March 2019 commencing at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church Grenfell.
Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery for interment.
Published in Grenfell Record on Mar. 1, 2019
