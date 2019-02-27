DAVID JOHN SWAIN



1939 - 2009



Thursday 28th Saint David's Day



The Jewish name David means Beloved One.



In loving memory of my beloved husband David "Doggy Dave".



Ten years and still only yesterday!



The work with the animals on the 'Hill' is still ongoing and always will be.



Respect and care for all the animals, we depend on them for so many things, we could not survive without them.



Love and respect the environment and all living things, from GOD they came, and to GOD we all return!



My beloved this is my message to all and until the 'STAR GATE' opens for me enabling our souls to be reunited again I will carry on the work we both created so many years ago.



As the words to this song is sung "Forever and Ever, my heart will be true, Forever and ever I'll always love you!



I sing to the Universe this message of love for all to hear."



Your loving wife 'Pinky'



BIRUTA SWAIN Published in Grenfell Record on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary