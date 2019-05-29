|
TAYLOR, Adrian Dion Kildare 20th May 2019 peacefully at St Lukes Village, Dapto. Formerly of Rylstone and Gray's Point. Beloved husband of Meredith (dec.). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui (dec.), Kirsten, Rod & Michelle, Trish & Marty, Birnie & Kath. Cherished Grandad & Great-Grandad. A loved brother, and uncle to their families. Aged 89 years "Forever in our hearts" A Funeral Service for The Late Adrian Taylor was held at Woronora Memorial Park, Sutherland on Friday 24th May 2019. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS 118 Market Street, Mudgee
Published in Grenfell Record on May 29, 2019