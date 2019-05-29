Home
Adrian Dion Kildare TAYLOR

Adrian Dion Kildare TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Adrian Dion Kildare 20th May 2019 peacefully at St Lukes Village, Dapto. Formerly of Rylstone and Gray's Point. Beloved husband of Meredith (dec.). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui (dec.), Kirsten, Rod & Michelle, Trish & Marty, Birnie & Kath. Cherished Grandad & Great-Grandad. A loved brother, and uncle to their families. Aged 89 years "Forever in our hearts" A Funeral Service for The Late Adrian Taylor was held at Woronora Memorial Park, Sutherland on Friday 24th May 2019. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS 118 Market Street, Mudgee
Published in Grenfell Record on May 29, 2019
